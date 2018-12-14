The wedding juggernaut

They’ve set the bar really high,” complained an acquaintance following the pictures of the Ambani wedding that quickly went viral. Social media had kept up steady pace with the event ever since the clan arrived in Udaipur for the pre-wedding festivities.

We quickly became familiar with the guest list, what the bandobast looked like, the food, the music, who wore what — the highest notch of the high life that ranged from feeding the poor and those with special abilities to carousing through the night to the ire of environmentalists. If Beyonce was the darling of the ...