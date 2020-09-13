There must be an end to CEAs airing private views in Economic Survey

Work on the annual Economic Survey will start soon. It is intended to provide Parliament with a detailed exposition on the economy. From its inception in 1972 it had a broad approach of data and analysis. It was a dull old thing and very few people took it seriously.

Then in 2010 Kaushik Basu, the new chief economic adviser (CEA), started a new practice: of expounding his private views on a variety of subjects, including on corruption. Since then this sort of exposition has often been included in the Survey as an integral part. It appears as a separate chapter. This public ...