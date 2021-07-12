Bold and new? We did have something like cooperation ministry for 13 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the formation of a new ministry of cooperation. The formation of such a ministry had been announced in the Budget earlier this year. The move is being described by the more ardent amongst his supporters as bold and new.

But nearly a week later no one knows what exactly the ministry’s mandate is going to be. The press release merely says “It will help deepen cooperatives as a true people-based movement reaching up to the grassroots”. Indeed, reaching up, rather than down where the grassroots are, could be the only new idea ...