These men are dangerous

You could easily imagine Wild West-style posters: “Wanted, the two most dangerous men for the global economy: Donald Trump and Boris Johnson”.

This is not a fancy suggestion considering that the latest forecast of the International Monetary Fund on July 23, cutting global growth to 3.2 per cent from 3.3 per cent this year and 3.5 per cent from 3.6 per cent in 2020, mentions: “The principal risk factor to the global economy is that adverse developments — including further US-China tariffs, US auto tariffs, or a no-deal Brexit — sap confidence, weaken investment, ...