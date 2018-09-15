This marriage is tied in knots

The Supreme Court judgment that edited Section 377 of the IPC is only the first step in setting right discrimination against sexual minorities. LGBTQ people now legally possess the same rights of consent and privacy as heterosexuals. This should, over time, lead to less harassment since, at the least, it prevents the police from barging into private spaces.

However, legal provisions can take a long time to become social norms. Think of caste discrimination, dowry, or female infanticide. These three things have been illegal for decades while continuing to receive wide social sanction. ...