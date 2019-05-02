Thomason and Roorkee

Recently, I went to IIT Roorkee to deliver a couple of talks. The antecedents of IIT Roorkee can be found in Roorkee College. I discovered a monograph printed in 1851, titled, “Account of Roorkee College, Established for the Instruction of Civil Engineers, with a Scheme for its Enlargement”. “The necessity has long been felt of some systematic training for Civil Engineers in this country.

The Western Jumna Canals were commenced in 1817... The Eastern Jumna Canal was commenced in 1822... In the Dehra Dhoon, in Rohilcund, and on the Nujjufgurh Jheel, near Delhi, works ...