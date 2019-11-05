Those waiting for Rahul to lead may see a changed leader in winter session

Waiting for answers

Congress leader has often been criticised for his lacklustre record in Parliament when it comes to asking questions, or making 'Zero Hour' interventions. The former Congress president is preparing in earnest for the forthcoming winter session of Parliament. Sources close to him say Gandhi, a Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala, will ask questions on issues of public importance during the Zero Hour. Once the session is over, Gandhi is likely to embark on 'yatras', or travel, in different regions of the country. At least five such 'yatras' are being planned. During those, Gandhi will interact with the people in general. Gandhi has been a Lok Sabha MP since 2004.

Change, no change

The Andhra Pradesh government has been forced to make a U-turn a day after it announced that the APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar would be renamed the YSR Vidya Puraskar. Following a severe online backlash and attacks by critics including former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the renaming of the award — named after former President APJ Abdul Kalam — was dropped by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state. The awards are given on National Education Day on November 11, the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India. In the past few months, Jagan Mohan Reddy (pictured), who came to power after a landslide victory in May, has faced criticism over the renaming of the previous government's schemes after his father and for painting a village secretariat building in the colours of his party.

Golden words

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party President (pictured) stirred up yet another controversy after claiming that Indian cows produced gold when sunlight fell on their humps. And that was the reason the milk of Indian cows had a yellow tinge. Calling foreign bred—cows, or videshi cows, aunts, he said only Indian cows should be referred to as matas. As expected, his comments went viral in no time, drawing muck flak from social-media users. A bunch of them suggested, albeit in jest, that Ghosh should be made the next finance minister so that India could start producing gold from cow's milk, which would go a long way in solving the country’s economic woes.