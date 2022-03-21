Three major reasons why the old world order isn't about to collapse

“Reports of my death have been vastly exaggerated”, said Mark Twain more than a hundred years ago. I am reminded of it because ever since the West started the sanctions on Russia there has been a torrent of articles predicting the collapse of the post Second World War international order devised and supervised by the West led by the US.

The argument goes that the sanctions are causing a lot of collateral damage which will weaken Pax Americana as countries question the US decisions that hurt them. This presumes that the Americans haven’t thought it all through. ...