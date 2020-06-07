Three telecom players needed

The enormous investments lined up for Jio Platforms, takes the Reliance Industries (RIL) group closer to its target of being debt-free. RIL had net debt of about Rs 1.61 trillion on the books, as of March.

Jio Platforms, which is the holding company for Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) has in the last two months seen investments from Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity, General Atlantic, KKR, and the Abu Dhabi state investment vehicle. Microsoft is also believed to discussing an investment in Jio platforms. These investments so far amount to over $13 billion (about Rs 90,000 cr) for ...