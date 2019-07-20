Tie-break travesties

July 14 is Bastille Day. On that day in 1789 Parisians marched on to that infamous jail to start the French Revolution.

On the same day 230 years later, the capital across the English Channel, London, witnessed unbelievable sports events which the cognoscenti may someday call equally revolutionary. Or revolting, take your pick. Last Sunday, at about 7.20 pm, the world's premier cricket tournament, the quadrennial International Cricket Conference World Cup, produced no winner after months of preliminary matches, 52 matches in the Cup proper and 102 overs of the final at Lord's ...