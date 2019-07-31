Tigers and growth

It is lazy and wrong to view the goals of economic growth and conservation of the environment as inherently contradictory. It may even be convenient for some interests. The reality is different.

Just look at how India has succeeded in doubling the population of its tigers in the last decade, a period in which the economy has also registered high growth rates. In fact, the population of tigers declined drastically over the long decades when economic growth was not so high. Now, every stakeholder, whether the government, judiciary, industry, NGOs and citizens must accept, in principle, that ...