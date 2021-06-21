Tighten your seatbelts

So, here we are after the second shock of the pandemic behind us and air traffic tentatively picking up once again. For over a year now, uncertainty has ruled the world and India, too, remains in choppy waters, choppier than most. All of us have emerged from this second wave a bit shakier.

But for the aviation industry as a whole, let me sum up what we do and don’t know as we head further into the year, keeping our fingers crossed. One thing we do know is that like the rest of the world, India too will face more waves. I’m not clear on what basis, but experts predict the ...