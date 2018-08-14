Time for reform

In the past few years, the central executive and the higher judiciary have repeatedly exchanged barbs over the manner in which senior judges should be appointed. In fact, the Supreme Court struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act, 2014, which sought to establish a body with representation from the higher judiciary, the government, and civil society to replace the Collegium system for appointing and transferring judges.

The apex court took this action even though the Bill was passed and approved by more than 16 states. Some tension between the judiciary and the ...