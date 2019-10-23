Time to review whistleblower policy

Yet another whistleblower complaint has been reported against yet another listed company. Yet another flurry of activity around handling the fallout will follow. Something or nothing may come of it.

However, there is one abiding requirement that policy-makers must attend to: A legal framework to deal with whistleblower policy that deals with all facets of the phenomenon. The law and practice around handling complaints from whistleblowers has evolved organically, and not by a push from a law. Company law and securities regulations simply require the need for a whistleblower policy ...