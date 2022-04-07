Time to revisit the IIM Act

There has been turbulence at IIM Ahmedabad (IIMA) in recent weeks. Almost half the faculty are upset with changes in the logo announced by the director and have written to the chairman of the Board of Governors. Faculty members have also raised issues of governance, including violations of long-established norms.

Other IIMs have not been free from trouble. At IIM Calcutta, there was a breakdown in communications between the previous director and the faculty in 2021. The matter was resolved only by the departure of the director before her term ended. At IIM Rohtak, the board gave a second ...