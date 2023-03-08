JUST IN
The webrooming phenomenon: Research online, purchase offline
The challenge from Urals
Tono-Bungay enterprise
Saving lives and livelihoods during Covid-19 pandemic
Leader or the ideology: What should Congress party members abandon?
Employment inches up in urban India
Dealing with next-gen listings
A suggestion to the IMF on inflation
'Lahiri's law': A mathematical analysis of social divisions
Game of thrones in Nepal: The great game in the Himalayas
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Bridge the gap
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Time to talk about PLs

The case for period leave is compelling. It may well bring more women into the workforce. But the concept will likely be hostage to the whims of enlightened companies

Topics
women employees | women | Sick leave

Kanika Datta 

Kanika Datta

So now, period leave. Should companies provide for it or not? In India, the question hinges on well-known knowns: Societal attitudes, opinions of male bosses and employees, and respect for women’s privacy.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on women employees

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 21:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.