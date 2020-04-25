'Toilet man of India': Journo-turned-civil servant wears this tag proudly

He doesn’t mind the epithet “toilet man of India”, but the most memorable years of Parameswaran Iyer’s life were when he quit his World Bank job to become a full-time road manager for his daughter Tara, a professional tennis player-turned economist. For two years, he was on the road, coaching his kid, journaling his diary and living the sportsman’s life with all the victories and defeats. “It was the best time...

Those two years I spent with Tara... I will never get that chance again,” Iyer says as we make our way in the restaurant where we are ...