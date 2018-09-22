Too much disturbance

By the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai’s) admission, unsolicited calls and messages to mobile subscribers are a chronic problem. Despite the creation of a National Do Not Disturb (NDND) registry in 2010, the problem persists, as any irate mobile owner will confirm.

According to Trai, some 1.4 million telephone numbers have been disconnected on this account; yet, the regulator said it had received two million complaints since then. This state of affairs prompted it to come up with a fresh set of draft rules in July this year. These new rules are infinitely more ...