Tough choices

Rahul Dravid has been appointed the head coach of the Indian cricket team. He follows Ravi Shastri, who will step down after the T20 World Cup. It is being seen as a good, positive choice. Given Dravid’s successful stint with the junior squad, there is room for optimism.

To begin with, however, one point must be remembered. The coach or manager of a cricket team has less influence than one of a football team. The coach or manager of a football team is the person in control. In cricket, the coach shares power with the captain. The captain of a football team has a relatively ...