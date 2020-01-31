Towards a new 'road to serfdom'?

After the Second World War, Fredrich Hayek, a young professor at the London School of Economics wrote a book, The Road to Serfdom, which pilloried the growing acceptance of socialism in the UK, and made the case for a return to classical liberalism.

He also set up an academy of classical liberal scholars —the Mont Pelerin Society (MPS) — in 1947 to discuss the ideals and ideas of economic and political liberty as a counter to the existing collectivist socialist dogmas, which he described as the “Road to Serfdom”. The MPS held its latest meeting this month at the Hoover ...