Towards cooperative federalism

Narendra Modi had begun his innings as Prime Minister (PM) with the promise of espousing the cause of cooperative federalism. There wasn’t any detailed enunciation of what he meant by that phrase.

But its broad goal was that the Centre and the states would cooperate in their joint pursuit of economic growth and development. Attention was also drawn to a statement Modi had made before he became the PM. In one of the speeches he delivered in New Delhi months before leading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to an impressive victory in the 2014 elections, Modi said that Team India did ...