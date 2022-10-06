Towards integrated commands: It's too late to turn around

With the appointment last week of Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as chief of defence staff (CDS), the attention of the defence ministry and the military should focus again on the much-delayed task of setting up joint theatre commands, in which elements of all three services — the army, navy and air force — work in an integrated manner to maximise the military’s combat power. This would involve restructuring India’s single-service commands, merging 17 army, navy and air force commands into five-six tri-service commands. While a CDS has been appointed to oversee this process, the creation of tri-service theatre commands, crucial for enhancing battlefield performance, is still to get off the block. The Andaman & Nicobar Command and the Strategic Forces Command are India’s only tri-service commands.
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 23:47 IST
