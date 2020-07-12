Traditional Indian firms will fare well

A sophisticated economy is one in which business relationships are defined by formal legal contracts. When extreme events — such as Covid-19 — impact such an economy, there is a greater disruption. In India, a large part of the economy is held aloft by family relationships or friendship, and the good behaviour of a repeated game.

The residual states of the incomplete contracts are dealt with through pragmatic renegotiation. In such an environment, extreme events are handled in a more sensible fashion. This will help the non-modern part of the Indian economy come back better ...