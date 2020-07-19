Trai's wrong call

By granting an interim relief to Vodafone Idea in the premium tariff plan case, the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has taken a judicious and timely call. The company had moved the TDSAT after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) blocked its premium tariff plan, RedX, citing discrimination against low-paying customers.

While a similar plan offered by Bharti Airtel was blocked, the telco hasn’t taken any legal action. As the appellate tribunal has said in its stay order, the Trai directive to suspend the premium plan lacks prima facie reasons. ...