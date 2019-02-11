Travesty of basic income

Universal basic income (UBI) has entered India’s public lexicon and political debate. The term has been used to describe various schemes: Rythu Bandhu in Telangana, the Modi government’s handout to small farmers in its recent interim budget, and Rahul Gandhi’s promise of a handout to all poor people.

Since I presented a detailed proposal for a UBI in my recent book (India’s Long Road, Penguin India, 2016), and in my article in Indian Journal of Human Development [2017, Vol. 11(2)], I could be forgiven for feeling a sense of satisfaction. However, that is not my ...