Treating water

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set the year-end as the deadline for the environment ministry to bar the use of reverse osmosis (RO) water purifiers in places where the available water conforms to the prescribed quality norm of dissolved solids content of below 500 mg per litre.

The move aims chiefly at preventing the wastage of water and several useful minerals and essential salts that are lost during RO treatment. Many households routinely use RO water purifiers to reprocess the piped water supplied by civic bodies after cleansing it through the standard methods involving ...