Trial by media

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana’s criticism of the media, particularly TV and social media, of running “kangaroo courts” that conduct “ill-informed and agenda-driven debates” demands some serious attention. Justice Ramana’s comments, delivered at a lecture in Ranchi, did not name any entity but he has expressed misgivings frequently articulated in recent years. India has gained something of an unsavoury reputation for the blatantly partisan, crudely combative and low intellectual standard of discourse on sub-judice subjects that saturates the social and the evening TV discussions. Social media, with its enormous reach among all levels of society and largely unregulated and unmoderated universe, remains the bigger offender in this respect. But TV has not lagged far behind with its blatant biases and commentary that has frequently spilled over into law and order problems. As the chief justice pointed out, pre-judging issues before the courts, some of them involving complex constitutional issues that demand thoughtful reflection, tends to vitiate the functioning of the judiciary. It may be argued that judges need not, indeed should not, take notice of comment, and base their judgments on independent interpretations of the rule of law. This point is valid in theory but it becomes moot when inflamed and biased discussions provoke attacks on judges, who, after all, live and work in the same society as the freelance commentators.

