Tricky road ahead

The magnitude of the earthquake in Delhi obscured another one, elsewhere in India — in Sikkim. Pawan Kumar Chamling, India’s longest serving and most successful chief minister, was dethroned along with his party, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

Chamling first became chief minister in 1994 and stayed in office, ruling with an iron hand and introducing many initiatives with virtually no opposition. The Opposition came in February, 2013, in the form of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) led by the colourful Prem Singh Tamang — otherwise known as PS Golay. Golay has ...