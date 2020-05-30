Trump vs Twitter

A public battle between social media platform Twitter and the user with the highest number of followers, Donald Trump, may perhaps lead to a redefinition of freedom of expression in America, and also affect the right of social media platforms to moderate content.

On Wednesday, Twitter fact-checked Mr Trump when he tweeted to his 80 million-plus followers that mail-order balloting was “substantially fraudulent” and mail-in ballots would lead to a “rigged election”. Twitter placed a fact-check warning under two tweets: “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.” ...