Trust, security & digital dependence

Habits and behaviour change within weeks. Covid has changed how enterprises and individuals work as they adapt to a rapidly evolving situation.

As the use of technology-based tools rise, it is important that decisions are based on guiding principles which can aid business leaders and policy makers. To help navigate these times, two reports by the World Economic Forum (WEF) aim at shaping the way ahead. The first is Blockchain Bill of Rights which “establishes a global baseline for building blockchain applications that respect participant rights, safeguard data and protect ...