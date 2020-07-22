Truth to power

Predictably, American talk show hosts had a field day over Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace’s interview with Donald Trump that aired on July 19. Any interview, press briefing or address by the reliably maverick 45th president of the United States offers plenty of grist for liberal mills, and this one — 40 minutes long — did not disappoint.

Any Indian, though, would be struck by something that would not occur to an American viewer. The US president agreed to an interview with a Fox News anchor who is not noticeably a fan of the president, has frequently fact-checked him ...