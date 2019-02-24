Trying to pain our neighbour

It was a week of anger, grief and despair. Over 40 of our Central Reserve Police personnel had been killed by a suicide bomber. The government blamed our neighbour and promised retribution.

In turn, Pakistan threatened retaliation. By mid-week, however, the financial markets seemed to believe no major hostilities would break out between the two countries. To cool tempers and be seen as doing something immediately, the government withdrew Most Favoured Nation (MFN) treatment for Pakistan. And, imposed 200 per cent Customs duties on goods originating or exported from there, effectively ...