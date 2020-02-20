Turning a threat into opportunity

The impact of the Coronavirus, now named COVID-19, is being felt globally as it has started disrupting trade, supply chains, and commodity demand, causing fears of a possible economic slowdown. The International Monetary Fund stated that while it was too early to assess the full impact of the coronavirus epidemic amidst great uncertainties, the virus may damage global growth in 2020.

There are significant consequences of the outbreak for the Indian economy across various sectors, given India’s high import dependence on China. At the same time, we must be careful to avoid overreaction ...