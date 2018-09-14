Twinkle Khanna talks about how she acquired the 'libtard' moniker

Built in 1931, The Imperial was Delhi’s first luxury hotel. While a lot has changed in the years since it came into being, it has held its own. It seems fitting that I should be meeting Twinkle Khanna here.

Like the grand, old hotel, she too has stayed true to herself, even when life wanted her to be otherwise. Khanna is just out with her first novel, Pyajamasare Forgiving, after Mrs Funnybones, which was a compilation of her columns, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, an anthology of short stories. Both of those sold over 100,000 copies, with Mrs Funnybones making her ...