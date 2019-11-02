Twitter's new beginning

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s chief executive officer, chief executive officer, made a sensational announcement on Wednesday evening. The micro-blogging social platform has decided to stop accepting political ads starting November 22. It will, however, continue to accept public service ads, such as ads encouraging voters to register and exercise their franchise.

Mr Dorsey has explained the rationale: Twitter has come to the conclusion that the reach of political messaging should be earned, not bought. Paid advertising forces highly optimised and targeted political messages onto people. The ...