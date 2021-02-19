Two is not too many for Kharge

Only a few leaders have had the good fortune to be leader of the opposition in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Jaswant Singh and L K Advani, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), come to mind.

The reason is not too hard to figure out: It is the BJP that has been in the opposition much longer in the past 70 years. But for a party to repose so much faith in a man that he embodies the spirit of the opposition in both Houses! Well, that’s a signal achievement. And in the Congress, it is Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge who can lay claim to that distinction, the first ever in his ...