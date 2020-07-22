Two steps forward, one step back

A series of recent developments in the field of agriculture creates a perception that India is embracing a market-led agriculture sector. On June 5, the Union government notified three Ordinances that ease control on the storage and sale of agricultural produce.

On July 13, the Karnataka government promulgated an Ordinance that reduces restrictions on the sale of agricultural land. The principle underlying these developments is the same — allowing the farmer the freedom to contract, a right guaranteed under the Constitution and a virtue that every liberal society aspires to keep ...