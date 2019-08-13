UK's democracy in practice

The United Kingdom has been the cause for exasperation not only among European presidents, prime ministers and Eurocrats, but also political and economic partners across the Atlantic and emerging economies alike. The object has been the apparent chaos created in charting a way out of Europe viz.

Brexit and its multi-pronged fallout. Its own leaders of all parties and from within the ruling conservatives themselves aired individual — and altering — views, disagreeing openly over the best way to, or not to, exit. Penguin published a collection of amusing Brexit cartoons ...