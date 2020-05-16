Unanswered questions

The government has attempted to address widespread privacy concerns about the Aarogya Setu app by releasing an executive order that details some knowledge-sharing protocols. While this is an improvement on the initial opacity, it is still not enough to address all concerns.

The contact-tracing app has gone through several controversies, as downloads approach the 100-million mark. One concern is that it will be exclusionary if it is made mandatory for travel on all modes of public transport, as seems the case. It cannot be run except on a smartphone and almost by definition, mobile ...