Understanding the concept of employment

I have always found the official definition of employment to be extraordinarily lax. A person is considered to be employed if she has been employed for at least one hour during a week. The person could be desperately looking for a real job during the rest of the week but the one hour she worked supersedes.

This is a global norm, a recommendation of the International Labour Organization. India follows this global practice. But, how can a person who has worked merely for an hour in a week be considered as an employed person? In India, where the unorganised sector dominates and ...