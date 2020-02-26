Unease of doing business

India’s performance in the index of ease of doing business has been quite creditable in recent years. The index, prepared by the World Bank in October 2019, placed India at 63 among the 190 countries it had evaluated.

This represented a jump of 14 notches from its earlier rank. In the previous year, India’s rank in ease of doing business had improved by 23 places. In its 2019 report, the World Bank had noted that sustained business reforms over the past several years helped India, which “put in place four new business reforms during the past year and earned a ...