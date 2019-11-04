Unemployment rate a poor indicator

The unemployment rate in India rose to 8.5 per cent in October 2019. This is the highest unemployment rate in over three years -- highest in 38 months to be precise. India is reverting to the high unemployment rates that were seen during the first three quarters of 2016.

But the high unemployment rate being experienced in current times is at a much lower labour participation rate than was experienced during 2016. A far smaller proportion of the working age population today is participating in the labour markets than the proportion three years ago. And, even these relatively fewer ...