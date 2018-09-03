Unemployment rises in August 2018

India’s real GDP grew by an impressive 8.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2018-19. This was much higher than almost everybody’s expectations. If there was a sleeping doubting Thomas in an analyst's head he was woken out of his slumber when the numbers were released.

Questions are raised about the veracity of the estimate and whether the elevated growth rate is sustainable. It is at least worth wondering why the estimates did not generate as much joy as it should have but, it generated doubt and scepticism even among the optimists. The GDP growth estimates are at odds with ...