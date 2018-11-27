Unfortunate timing

It has been reported that the state-controlled oil-marketing companies intend to double their retail networks, and will shortly allot petrol pump licences across the country. Apparently, 65,000 new licences are to be handed out by Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

The requirements for allotment have been relaxed — passing the Class 12 exam is no longer required. The government’s justification for this expansion is straightforward: No new licences have been issued for four years, while the demand for petrol and diesel at ...