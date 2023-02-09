Government intervention in the functioning of markets can often lead to unintended consequences. Market participants aim to maximise returns, which is not always in line with the spirit of the rules designed by the state. The latest example in this context is the subsidy provided for (EVs) under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) (FAME) scheme. As reported by this newspaper, some electric two-wheeler manufacturers have been violating rules at different levels. It was first reported that some firms were not following the localisation norms. In order to be eligible for the subsidy, EV makers have to show that, up to an extent, parts are manufactured or sourced locally. However, it was observed that some EV makers were not following the norm and depended on imports, presumably to contain costs. This partly defeats the purpose of the subsidy because it would not help develop an indigenous value chain to enable sustainable growth.