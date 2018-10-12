United disunited

Manchester United is a football club in deep crisis. It’s not that it hasn’t seen testing times earlier, even under the stewardship of Alex Ferguson. But not in three decades has its season imploded before it has had the chance to take off.

Of its eight Premiership games, it has lost three: One at home and two away; it has drawn one at home; and it has won just four games: Two at home and two away. As of now, it occupies eighth place in the table. It was dumped out of the Carabao Cup by second-tier Derby County — at Old Trafford. Its Champions League progress took ...