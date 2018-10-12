Lack of leadership, foresight have played part in Manchester United's fall

If the rumour mill is to be believed, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is hoping to lure Zlatan Ibrahimovic back from LA Galaxy in the January transfer window. Mourinho obviously has a thing for such signings; he procured Samuel Eto’o on a short-term deal during his second term at Chelsea, and also signed Emmanuel Adebayor on loan while at Real Madrid.

But the Ibrahimovic bet goes far beyond just adding to his squad an experienced striker who can play the role of an impact player off the bench. Mourinho seems to be secretly hoping that Ibrahimovic’s imposing ...