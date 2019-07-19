Universal construction company

About three months ago as we sat down for lunch we heard the tell-tale noise of tractors go past our house. Used to enhanced real estate activity everywhere we would not have paid them much heed if it was not for the accompanying noise of unloading not too far from our house.

After lunch, we went to investigate and saw construction debris being dumped behind a neighbour’s house about 200 metres from ours. On asking where the rubbish was coming from, an underage tractor driver said, the rubble was from some of the old buildings being demolished at Visva Bharati University. My ...