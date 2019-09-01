Universal invoice matching is absurd

This subject has now gained prominence in discussions as some analysts have started claiming that the system of GST has become prone to evasion because of not matching all invoices by all taxpayers. This debate has been accentuated after the CAG’s report on GST for 2017-18 tabled in Parliament recently. The CAG has said that “(complete) invoice matching system has not kicked in. ...

Invoice matching is a critical requirement that would yield full benefit of this major tax system”. The CAG has said that it has made the system prone to input tax credit fraud. Many analysts ...