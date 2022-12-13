JUST IN
Will ICE 2-wheelers really fall off a cliff as Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal says?
Big enterprises are better employers
Memoirs of an economic savant
Towards a meaningful market economy
Labour quality can trump quantity
Where is the confrontation with the judiciary possibly headed?
Controlling high food inflation: The world is on a wing and a prayer
Smart meters must be secured
COP27: A mirage in the desert
The new kid on the infrastructure financing block
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
A welcome shift
Business Standard

Unshackling the third tier

Indifference of voters to municipal corporation elections is an outcome of a serious governance flaw that needs to be fixed

Topics
Delhi municipal elections | Municipal polls | BS Opinion

A K Bhattacharya 

Follow this columnist
A K Bhattacharya

A Business Standard analysis has shown that Delhi is not alone in recording a relatively low turnout of voters in municipal elections. Not just in the national capital, municipal corporations in many other Indian cities also see a lukewarm response from voters, compared to a higher turnout for the Assembly or general elections. Quite understandably, a low voter turnout in municipal elections should cause concern about electoral apathy in any democracy.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi municipal elections

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 22:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.